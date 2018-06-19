Image caption The company employs 240 people

Fifty jobs have been created in Belfast by a US healthcare company.

Headquartered in New York, HHAeXchange makes software that connects those who provide carers with those who pay for them.

It has opened a software development centre in Belfast to deal with increasing global demand.

Invest NI has offered £400,000 in support towards the jobs and said they would contribute more than £2m a year in wages to the NI economy.

HHAeXchange chief executive Greg Strobel said: "A key factor in choosing to open an office in Northern Ireland was the level of software knowledge and skilled talent available here, in addition to the location's ease of travel from New York City."