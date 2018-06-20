Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O'Neill will meet Theresa May

The prime minister is to meet a delegation from Sinn Féin in Westminster on Wednesday.

Theresa May will hold talks with the party's President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O'Neill.

The restoration of power sharing at Stormont, legacy issues and Brexit are expected to be on the agenda.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since power-sharing between the DUP and Sinn Féin collapsed 18 months ago.

Analysis: Range of issues to be discussed

Stephen Walker, BBC News NI Political Correspondent

The last time Mary Lou McDonald met Theresa May was back in February.

Their meeting came after talks with the DUP aimed at restoring power sharing had just collapsed.

A blame game between the DUP and Sinn Fein then dominated the airwaves.

Four months on after the talks breakdown the lack of devolution still dominates the agenda.

Downing Street says getting the assembly and the executive back remains its top priority.

The issue of Brexit is expected to feature today and Sinn Féin may also use this occasion to raise legacy matters.

The party wants to challenge comments made by Mrs May that former members of the security forces are unfairly treated and have been the sole subject of legacy investigations.

Subsequent talks have failed to restore power-sharing.

Sticking points in the power-sharing discussions have included the issue of Irish language and same-sex marriage.