Rewind to Ireland 1979.

When Pope John Paul II's plane touched down at Dublin airport, the crowds waved yellow and white papal flags; held up babies; pushed forward wheelchairs; cheered.

The small figure of John Paul II emerged from the plane, moved down the steps and, cloak whipping in the wind, knelt to kiss Irish soil.

It was an historic moment. Almost a third of the population turned up to cheer him at Dublin's Phoenix Park.

Across the country, in the weeks and year that followed, midwives and doctors in Irish maternity hospitals held up newborns, announced: "It's a boy" and one in ten mothers opted for "John Paul".

The past is a distant country. That was 39 years ago. Ireland has changed.

BBC News NI asked some of the John Pauls their thoughts on the Pope, Catholicism and living with that moniker.

The proud Catholic

Image copyright John Paul Feeley Image caption John Paul Feeley is proud to be a Catholic

John-Paul Feeley is a solicitor, a councillor for Cavan County Council, a member of Fianna Fáil and Shannon Gaels GAA, a Cavan supporter... and a proud Catholic.

"I was born in 1981 and I was a seventh son," he says.

"I was named after the Pope and I wasn't alone. There were John Pauls in my school and there were also Karols - after the Pope's Polish Christian name.

"The world has changed since 1979. We are no different in Ireland - it's just that we think we're extremely different.

"I'll see the Pope. I hope to attend the World Meeting of Families on both Saturday and Sunday. As for being a Catholic - that is is one of the organisations of which I'm happy to say I'm a member.

"I go to Mass. Shock! Horror! Disbelief!

"One of the underlying ideas being put out there is that Ireland has changed so much and there is nobody going to see the Pope.

"In society, when you're a practising Catholic, you're looked down on by those who think they're your betters.

"Listen to radio and the idea that anyone would practise religion is scoffed at, it's a kind of running joke.

"I don't regard myself as a Holy Joe or religious, but there's a lot of people who don't practise because they think that's the thing to do.

"It takes no courage or conviction to say they don't go to Mass. Monkey see; monkey do.

"All I would like to hear is if people want to go, then they go and if they don't, they don't.

The atheist

Image caption "I wouldn't be militant about it, but I have no time for the Church," says John-Paul Whearty

John-Paul Whearty is a stand-up comic and creator of the satirical Loyalists Against Democracy (LAD) group.

"I was named after Pope John Paul II," he says.

"I was going to be called something else. but my mum ended up going into labour just at the time the Pope was flying out of Ireland in his aeroplane, so that's how I got the name.

"I have a picture of John Paul II up in my kitchen, but I'm an atheist.

"When I was a kid, I used to tell people I was called after John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin instead.

"The name used to embarrass me when I was younger, but now that I'm older, I own it.

"As for Catholicism, I would have no interest in it at all.

Image caption John-Paul Whearty used to tell his friends he was named after John Paul Jones from Led Zeppelin - as it seemed cooler than being named after a pope

"My mum goes to Mass every day. She goes up and opens the church in the morning and closes it in the evening, but she's very much a follower of Jesus rather than the Church.

"I'm absolutely proud of my name. There are lots of John Pauls... John Paul Jones, John Paul Getty and it's a name that comes from the Pope, so it resonates.

"I know two other John Pauls among my close friends and because we were all born around 1979-80, I bump into John Pauls all the time.

The last Pope's visit was such a momentous occasion for Irish society. The babies were born, we got education, then came the boom and the money - that's progress."

The church florist

Image copyright John Paul Image caption John Paul Deehan likes Pope Francis' approach

John Paul Deehan is an award-winning fashion designer and florist based in his native Derry. His first commission was doing the flowers for his cousin's wedding when he was just 10 years old. He recently turned 40.

"I'm John Paul but I wasn't named after for the last Pope," he says.

"I was born in June 1978 and my parents couldn't choose between John and Paul.

"They were toying between the names. So, they put the two names together. My great grandmother said she didn't like it. Then John Paul I was made pope and she said: 'You can't change it.'

"I could have been something else until the Pope came along and my great granny put her foot down.

"As a florist, I'm in churches and chapels practically every day of the week, but I'm rarely at Mass.

"I go now and again but I have no plans to go and see Pope Francis.

"Still, his visit can only be for the better. He has a very modern approach. He will attract young people to the Church.

"And it seems that a lot of the younger generation want to embrace religion.

"My nieces and nephews would have an attraction to go. They would look to go to Mass. People of my age might say: 'Maybe next week.'

"But they go of their own accord, there is a real swing back to the church.

"What I like about Pope Francis is his very modern approach. He includes everybody and that's important."

The 'supermarket Catholic'

Image copyright JP Coyle Image caption John-Paul Coyle is business manager for Lissan House

John-Paul Coyle is business manager with Lissan House, Cookstown. His mother included the hyphen when he was born so he would be called the full name.

"I was born on 21 October 1980, so I went to school with a few John Pauls as well as Joannes and Paulas," he says.

"I used to hate my name when I was younger. It felt like a political thing. There was an element of sectarianism.

"My mother said she was putting the hyphen in my name because it was John-Paul but there were people who would choose just to call me John or Paul - it took me a while to get my head around that.

"As for Catholicism, when you think of the whole cover-up of paedophilia within the Church - John Paul knew, so why did he do nothing?

"There were pompous, arrogant men who were involved. But I feel sorry for the priests who have done nothing wrong but feel they are guilty by default. It must be very lonely and difficult for them.

"I would still regard myself as a Catholic but I wouldn't agree with all the rules. I'm a supermarket Catholic, I like the bits I like.

"I really like Pope Francis. I think he is what the Church needs. He could be more of a reformer but you cannot expect radical changes in a 2,000-year-old institution.

"Francis instils that sense of humility that has been lacking for so long. He has banished that level of extravagance.

"If I could have got a ticket, I probably would have gone to see him.