A man in his 60s has died after a two-car collision on the outskirts of Ballygowan in County Down.

It happened on the Comber Road on Wednesday at about 20:55 BST.

The 22-year-old driver of the other car was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, but has since been released on bail.

The driver of a third vehicle, found close to the scene, was also arrested and remains in custody.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police believe this third vehicle may also have been involved in the incident.

The Comber Road was closed for a period, but has since re-opened.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Comber Road around this time last night and witnessed the collision to contact us," said Inspector Jonny Francey said.

"I would also appeal to drivers who were travelling on the road around this time and who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage."