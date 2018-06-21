Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Damien McLaughlin was charged with aiding and abetting the murder of David Black

The trial over the death of David Black has collapsed.

On Thursday Mr Justice Colton directed not guilty verdicts on all charges in Damien McLaughlin's trial.

Mr McLaughlin, from Kilmascally Road in Dungannon, was charged with aiding and abetting the murder of 52-year old Mr Black.

The prison officer was shot and killed on the M1 as he drove to work in November 2012.

Mr McLaughlin, 41, denied involvement in the drive-by shooting.

The prosecution's case against Mr McLaughlin, from Kilmascally Road near Ardboe, rested "solely" on the evidence of County Leitrim man Stephen Brady, interviewed by specialist Irish police officers from Dublin in the wake of the "horrific shooting".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption David Black was shot dead as he drove to work at Maghaberry prison in November 2012

During the interviews, which the judge previously described as "oppressive, aggressive, hectoring and bullying", Mr Brady allegedly identified Mr McLaughlin as the man who moved a Toyota Camry car, which it is claimed was later used by the gunmen to carry out their ambush.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice Colton said that having read and viewed the video-taped interviews, including evidence of the three police officers who conducted them, he "could not believe that it was contemplated that the interviews with Brady would be relied upon in any criminal prosecution".

On Thursday the prosecution told Mr Justice Colton that they would not challenge his ruling to exclude the evidence from the interviews.

Prosecution QC Terrence Mooney told the court he would not be offering any further evidence against Mr McLaughlin.

Mr Justice Colton said: "It seems in those circumstances that I am compelled to direct a not guilty verdicts on each of the courts".