NI will not host Commonwealth Youth Games

Image caption The games bring together young athletes aged 14-18 from the 52 countries of the Commonwealth

Northern Ireland has lost the chance to host the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games after it failed to guarantee funding.

The announcement followed a meeting of the executive board of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council said the decision was "a slap in the face for our young people".

A funding agreement for Belfast to stage the event was not in place when Northern Ireland's power-sharing government collapsed 18 months ago.

CGF has now invited other Commonwealth cities to submit alternative bids to host the 2021 Games.

"Belfast will be able to re-submit its candidature for 2021, or may wish to postpone its ambitions for a future edition," a statement from the board said.

The 2021 Games were initially awarded to Northern Ireland in 2016 but there have been months of uncertainty over the funding.

Last July, a ceremony to hand over the games to Belfast was cancelled due to the delay.