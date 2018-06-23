Smoke bombs thrown during Belfast demonstrations
- 23 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police in riot gear have been called in to divide two groups of protesters outside Belfast City Hall.
Several hundred people are attending an anti-racism demonstration, while a smaller group have been at a UK Freedom March protest.
Smoke bombs were thrown during the lunchtime rallies. There was a loud bang from one of the devices.
Loud bang as two protests take place Belfast city centre. @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/dnmPkyCZgG— Richard Morgan (@BBCRichardM) June 23, 2018
End of Twitter post by @BBCRichardM
One of the UK Freedom March posters is in support of Tommy Robinson, a former member of the English Defence League.
He is serving a prison sentence for contempt of court.
Both protests are expected to disperse shortly.
Around three hundred people are at an anti-racism demonstration outside Belfast City Hall. pic.twitter.com/lmSOa1Fzer— Dan Stanton (@DanStantonrep) June 23, 2018
End of Twitter post by @DanStantonrep