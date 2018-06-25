Image caption Daniel Joseph Curran appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court

A former priest from County Down has pleaded guilty to a historical act of gross indecency with a child.

Daniel John Curran, 68, of Bryansford Avenue in Newcastle will be sentenced in September, but until then he has been granted bail.

He appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court on Monday, for his arraignment hearing. When asked to enter a plea, Curran said "guilty".

It is Curran's sixth conviction for abusing children.

The act of gross indecency, against a boy, happened on an unknown date at some point between 16 August 1989 and 18 August 1991.

Judge Piers Grant confirmed Curran will be sentenced in September and said the granting of bail should not be taken as an indication that the former priest will not be jailed.