Image caption The investigation into Dunmurry Manor looked at care and safety of residents with dementia

There is to be an independent review of the response from the Health and Social Care system in NI in relation to care failings at Dunmurry Manor care home.

Sanctioning offending care homes is one of a number of actions being considered by the Department of Health.

Earlier this month, an investigation into the Belfast care home found a "horrific catalogue of inhuman and degrading treatment".

The report was by NI's Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch.

It followed an investigation into the care and safety of residents living with dementia at Dunmurry Manor.

The commissioner's report was being taken seriously, said Richard Pengelly, the department's permanent secretary, adding that saying sorry was sometimes not enough.

The department's first priority had been to seek assurance on the current standard of care at the home, said Mr Pengelly, with this being provided by Health and Social Care colleagues, as well as through the independent assessment work which was commissioned.

He was pleased to hear of the "very positive feedback" given by families of current Dunmurry Manor residents at a recent meeting, but said it was clear that there had been repeated unacceptable failings in care.

"That is a matter of extreme regret for everyone in the Health and Social Care system," said Mr Pengelly.

Image caption Eddie Lynch, the Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch, said the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority had not taken sufficient action

The department said its response included:

An independent review of actions by the health and social care system in relation to care failings at Dunmurry Manor

A review on options for additional sanctions for private sector care home providers and companies responsible for failings

A public awareness campaign informing care home residents, families, staff on how to raise concerns

An audit of safeguarding investigations of independent care homes

The department said it wanted to reassure the public that their concerns were being addressed.

Following the damning report, the commissioner, Eddie Lynch, said the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) had not taken sufficient action.

However, the RQIA denied failing its duty of care to properly investigate.