Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Janette O'Hagan flagged problems in the scheme in 2013 and again in 2015

A businesswoman who tipped off officials about abuse in the RHI scheme should train civil servants, a senior official has suggested.

Janette O'Hagan was not believed when she flagged problems in the scheme.

Top civil servant Chris Stewart said a "painful lesson" had been learned from the decision to dismiss her concerns.

He said in future there should be a presumption to believe concerned citizens who brought forward allegations.

The RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

The scheme's budget ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up: Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

Mr Stewart is the deputy secretary in the Department for the Economy and held a senior position as the RHI scheme disintegrated.

He said "generalist" civil servants dealing with matters like energy were not equipped to deal with pressures coming from industry, where people could profit from policy decisions.

The department should give thought to recruiting staff who had a background in business, Mr Stewart added.

And he accepted that it would have been a good idea for staff running RHI to visit care homes, poultry farms and other businesses which were putting in the boilers.

'The wreckage'

The practice in Northern Ireland of replicating policies from GB but with much smaller teams of civil servants was potentially risky, he said.

He said for the most part they had "got away with it", but if it continued it was "only a matter of time until there was another RHI".

Image caption Chris Stewart is the deputy secretary in the Economy Department and held a senior position as the RHI scheme disintegrated

Mr Stewart said he now accepted that staffing levels in Energy Division, which was responsible for the botched green energy scheme, had been "inadequate", a conclusion he had come to while "sitting in the wreckage of RHI".

They had tried to fix staffing levels as best they could, but due to cuts and budget pressure, what had been done was modest and had not been enough.

Mr Stewart said politicians were keen to show that devolution meant locally accountable ministers making decisions that shaped Northern Ireland.

But he said there had to be a "constructive challenge" to that principle that queried whether it was always best to "go it alone".

The irony in this case, he said, was that in deciding to go its own way, Northern Ireland had effectively copied the GB scheme, but omitted the cost controls it contained.

The senior official accepted some personal responsibility for flaws in the scheme.

He said it was his responsibility to ensure robust governance systems which prevented failings.

Image caption Mr Stewart said it would have been a good idea for staff running RHI to visit care homes, poultry farms and other businesses which were putting in the boilers

However, there had been too much reliance on the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) to administer the scheme on the department's behalf.

There had been insufficient "challenge" of the information coming from Ofgem.

A "hands-off" approach had been adopted and that was entirely his fault, Mr Stewart said.

The inquiry also heard that even though it has hundreds of thousands of pages of documentation, it may not have all the relevant paperwork.

Mr Stewart said under the department's email system if emails were not properly filed within three months, they were automatically deleted.