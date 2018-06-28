Image copyright CITY OF ARMAGH HIGH SCHOOL Image caption Lesley-Ann McCarragher was jogging along the Monaghan Road when she was struck by a vehicle

A man has been jailed for nine years for killing County Armagh teenager Lesley Ann McCarragher in April 2016.

Miss McCarragher, 19, was jogging along the Monaghan Road when she was struck by a car which did not stop.

Despite being airlifted to hospital the 19-year-old student died from her injuries.

In January Nathan Finn, 19, of Keady Road in Armagh, admitted causing her death by dangerous driving.

Miss McCarragher was a former head girl at the City of Armagh High School.

Judge Gordon Kerr said what happened to the her was "pure tragedy".

Finn initially denied all charges against him, but later accepted causing death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst driving without a licence or insurance.

He also admitted failing to stop and remain at the scene of a collision, or report it to police.

'Denied involvement in the crash'

The driver of another car was also prosecuted.

Damien Paul McCann, 30, of Lagan Road, Keady, was originally charged with causing Miss McCarragher's death by dangerous driving, which he denied.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Miss McCarragher's family attended Thursday's sentence hearing.

'Out of control'

The court heard that an eyewitness saw two cars in an apparent race shortly before the crash.

The court was told that Finn's white Saab car hit the teenager as she was running on the hard shoulder of the road.

Eyewitnesses said the car had been under-taking another vehicle and appeared to be out of control.

Finn initially denied any involvement in the crash and tried to hide the car, but he later changed his story.

'Remorse'

His defence lawyer told the court he was 17 years old at the time of the offences and that he "panicked" after what happened.

The lawyer admitted Finn told initially lies but said the court should take into consideration his age at the time and the fact that he did ultimately plead guilty.

The judge was told Finn had shown remorse, and had suffered mental health problems in the wake of the crash.

A defence lawyer for McCann expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

The court was told there was no direct link between him and the death of the 19-year-old woman. However, he admitted being involved in dangerous driving shortly before the crash.

The judge banned him from driving for two years and fined him £500.