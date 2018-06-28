Image caption Chris Stewart is the deputy secretary in the Economy Department and held a senior position as the RHI scheme disintegrated

The DUP resisted the introduction of RHI cost controls because they didn't want to "hobble" a scheme they were being told was a good one.

The claim was made by a senior civil servant in evidence to the RHI inquiry.

Chris Stewart said in a long career he'd never experienced "resistance" like it.

The RHI scheme was set up in 2012 to encourage businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

The inquiry heard that in the summer of 2015 proposals for cost controls were referred to other DUP special advisors (SPADs) outside the department for advice on the best approach.

Mr Stewart said officials struggled to try and rein in scheme spending but they were met with what amounted to little more than "stalling tactics".

Image caption The RHI Inquiry was set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the energy initiative after its costs spiralled.

It meant a two month delay before the then Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell signed off on the controls.

It also led to the start date for the introduction of the measures being pushed back for an extra month allowing hundreds of extra boilers to be signed up to the scheme on the most lucrative tariffs.

On the second day of his evidence Mr Stewart told the inquiry he formed the view that the DUP SPAD in the Department of Enterprise, Timothy Cairns, was not personally opposed to the cost control measures.

"But he was reporting to me a much broader view amongst the DUP and a broader view that the DUP would have had, or a perception that the DUP would have had of the view of stakeholders which was that this is a good scheme - don't hobble it any more than is necessary," he said.

Image caption The most recent estimate put the projected overspend on the RHI scheme at £700m over 20 years, up from an original figure of £490m.

Mr Stewart said the DUP projected itself as a supporter of the agriculture industry, which was the main beneficiary of the scheme.

He said when officials put the case for cost controls there was "no reasoned argument" against it from figures in the DUP.

Instead officials were sent counter proposals which in Mr Stewart's estimation had little weight and did not provide value for money.

The inquiry has heard that at least one of these proposals came from Arlene Foster's then SPAD in the Department of Finance, Andrew Crawford.

What is RHI?

The RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

The scheme's budget ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up: claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

Mr Stewart said at the outset he had a "benign interpretation" of the SPADs reluctance to get on with curbing the costs of the scheme.

He said he believed then that it was because they felt officials were too cautious and risked "hobbling" the scheme before it was necessary to do so.

"As the resistance went on I found it, and still find it, more and more difficult to have such a benign interpretation of it.

"But I don't know what the actual reason was for it," he added.