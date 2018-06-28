Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Laura Lacole is vice-chair of the organisation, Atheist NI

The Court of Appeal has ruled that Belfast model Laura Lacole suffered discrimination when her initial application for a humanist marriage was refused.

The Court found that a statutory prohibition on a humanist celebrant performing the wedding was against the European Convention on Human Rights.

Laura Lacole and her now husband Eunan O'Kane have been campaigning for legal recognition of humanist marriages in Northern Ireland for the last two years.

Northern Ireland's attorney general and its Department of Finance had both sought to reverse the High Court judges ruling.

Speaking on the ruling, Laura said: "This outcome is a massive positive - hopefully now it will not just be Eunan and I that can have a legally recognised humanist marriage."

Until June last year, humanist weddings were not recognised by law in Northern Ireland and couples were also required to have a separate civil marriage ceremony.

On June 9 2017, Laura Lacole won temporary legal recognition for her humanist wedding to the Irish footballer Eunan O'Kane, after her initial application was rejected.

The case was taken to the High Court in Belfast and was a landmark legal battle that resulted in the couple getting interim authority to have a legally-recognised wedding conducted by a celebrant of choice.

The judge ruled that the fact that humanist weddings were not legally recognised, unlawfully denied Laura Lacole and Eunan O'Kane equality with religious couples.

He ordered the granting of temporary authorisation for a Humanists UK celebrant to perform a legally valid and binding wedding ceremony.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Laura Lacole married Leeds United's Eunan O'Kane on June 22 2017

Ms Lacole, from Belfast, and Mr O'Kane, from County Londonderry, have both described themselves as humanists - a non-religious combination of attitudes, ethics and beliefs centred on human experience and welfare.

Humanists adhere to a scientific view of the world and believe humans steer their own destiny.

The 27-year-old model is vice-chair of the organisation, Atheist NI.

Andrew Copson, Chief Executive of Humanists UK commented on Thursday's ruling saying 'we are delighted at the outcome of this hearing, which will enable thousands of couples to get married in a way that is personal and meaningful to them.

"Laura and Eunan have fought bravely for what is simply a matter of fairness, and their efforts in succeeding must be highly commended."