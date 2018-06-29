NI hosepipe ban to take effect at weekend

Image copyright Empics Image caption NI water said each person is using approximately 200 litres per day compared to the normal 153 litres.

NI Water has said a hosepipe ban will come into effect from the weekend.

The company has appealed for people to stop the use of water for "non-essential purposes".

This includes the watering of private gardens and washing cars.

Some areas, including parts of Belfast and Armagh, have already experienced loss of pressure and supply failures.

The hot weather has seen an increase in the demand for water.

NI Water CEO Sarah Venning said that "demand continues to outstrip supply".

She said: "We have maximised our water production and need customers help to reduce demand.

"I am appealing to customers to stop non-essential water use - using hoses and sprinklers is causing demand to exceed the capacity to supply," she said.

"It would be our intention to introduce a formal hose pipe ban in an effort to protect the public against the increased threat of supply interruptions."

She added: "That process however requires some time to take effect and in the meantime, it is essential that we all work together to reduce the unprecedented levels of demand on our network."

Image copyright Jim Dempsey Image caption The sun shines over Carnlough in County Antrim

NI water said each person is using approximately 200 litres per day compared to the normal 153 litres.

The company is asking people to: