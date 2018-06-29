Man, 30, murdered in north Belfast
- 29 June 2018
A 30-year-old man has been murdered in Belfast.
He died at Parkmount Street in the north of the city on Thursday night.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested.
The murder is being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Serious Crime Branch.
Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 30 yr old male in Parkmount St, North Belfast last night. A 21 year old male has been arrested. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 29, 2018
