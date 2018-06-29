Image caption Leo Varadkar said the UK remaining in the EU's single market is "unrealistic"

The taoiseach has rejected the suggestion that the UK could remain in the EU's single market for goods but not services.

Some analysts believed it could help solve the Irish border problem.

It would eliminate the need for checks on goods at the border while giving the UK freedom to set its own regulations for services.

Leo Varadkar said it was "unrealistic" and would be "the beginning of the end of the single market".

Mr Varadkar said it would give the UK benefit of one of the EU's "four freedoms" while allowing it to reject freedom of movement, capital and services.

He said that would lead to Eurosceptic parties across Europe demanding the same sort of deal.

"While we really regret that the UK has decided to leave the EU, we're not going to let them destroy the European Union."

Mr Varadkar was speaking the end of a two-day EU summit in Brussels,