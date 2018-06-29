South Eastern Regional College (SERC) staff have been told their personal information may be at risk.

The potential data breach follows the hacking of an employee's email account.

SERC, which falls under the remit of the Department for the Economy, said it was working with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The ICO said organisations have a "legal duty to ensure that people's personal data is processed securely".

"We are aware of an incident involving the Northern Ireland Department for the Economy and are expecting a formal report to be made to us imminently."

A SERC spokesperson said they were "successful in identifying and isolating this breach within 30 minutes of receipt of the suspicious email".

"At this time, we have no evidence to suggest that data contained within the hacked email account has been exported to any third parties and we are further satisfied that there is no evidence that our information technology systems are compromised," they added.