Image copyright IStock Image caption It is understood the recording device was found in the ceiling of a toilet

The discovery of a hidden camera in a toilet of Craigavon Area Hospital is being investigated by police.

It is understood the recording device was found in the ceiling of a toilet in the radiography section of the hospital site.

Police have said they are currently investigating historic cases of voyeurism at the hospital.

It is understood the cases being investigated date back to before February 2015.

In a statement, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said it was "co-operating fully with a PSNI investigation following an allegation against a member of staff".

It added that the member of staff "is no longer an employee of the trust".