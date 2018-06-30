Image copyright Jones family

The man who died after being attacked in north Belfast on Thursday was Robert Edward Joseph Molloy Jones.

The 30-year-old victim was treated by ambulance staff near Parkmount Street and Seaview Close.

Paramedics called police to the scene shortly after 21:00 BST, and the man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have been granted more time to question a 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery appealed for witness who were in the area of Parkmount Street or Seaview Close between 20:00 BST and 21:30 BST to contact detectives.

"The community in the local area may hold vital information which could help to establish the circumstances surrounding Robert's murder," he said.

"I would like to thank the community for the help they have provided so far and would appeal to those with any information to contact detectives."

The North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds said he was shocked at the killing in "this close-knit community off North Queen Street".

"I wish to appeal for full co-operation with the police, in what is now a murder investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this man's family and friends at this time of sudden bereavement."