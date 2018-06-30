Image copyright Co Armagh Roadwatch Image caption Ambulances at the crash scene in County Armagh

Seven people, including two young boys, have been taken to hospital after a two car collision in County Armagh.

The crash happened on the Armagh Road near Moy at the junction with Lislasly Road on Saturday afternoon.

Three people are seriously ill but stable in Craigavon hospital while the condition of the other four is not known but their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A number of ambulances, including the air ambulance, attended the scene.

Image caption The air ambulance attended the scene of the crash

The road was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.