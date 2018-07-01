Image caption Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is among those taking part in the ceremony

Hundreds of people - many of them from Northern Ireland - have gathered in northern France to remember those killed in World War One.

A British Legion ceremony was held at the Thiepval Memorial at the scene of the Battle of the Somme.

Among those taking part were Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley.

Later, they will gather again at the Ulster Tower for a similar service of remembrance before moving on to the village of Guillemont.

There, soldiers of the 36th Ulster Division and 16th Irish Division fought and died together during the Somme.

Image copyright PA Image caption The commemoration will move to the Ulster Tower later on Sunday

The opening day of the Somme - 1 July 1916 - remains the bloodiest in the British Army's history.

A total of 19,240 British troops were killed within 24 hours, and almost a tenth of those who died that first day were from the 36th Ulster Division.