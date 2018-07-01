Image caption William Smyth from Belfast was given an ice pack for his leg following the incident

A number of people have been slightly injured after a cabin crew trolley broke loose during a flight from Tenerife to Belfast.

The incident happened as the Jet2 plane came in to land at Belfast International Airport at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The trolley rolled from the back of the aircraft to the front, hitting passengers' legs and arms on the way.

Jet2 has apologised to everyone who was on the flight.

A toilet door at the front of the plane was damaged during the incident, which happened when the lights had been dimmed for landing.

"LS382 from Tenerife to Belfast experienced an incident on landing this morning," a Jet2 spokesperson said.

"The aircraft taxied to its parking stand and all customers disembarked the aircraft as normal.

"The safety and care of our customers is our priority and we apologise to those who were delayed in their journey home and we apologise sincerely to anyone who was inconvenienced."

William Smyth from Belfast was given an ice pack for his leg.

"It was scary enough," he said.

"We didn't know what it was, so you end up thinking all sorts.

"It hit my leg because I was sitting near the aisle.

"Everyone was frightened and people screamed."

'Not acceptable'

John Kerr had to stay on the aircraft until he was assessed and said that "everyone is very lucky that there were no serious injuries".

"There were a lot of children including babies on that flight," he said.

"It's not the way you want your holiday to end."

A woman from County Down said: "I have a toddler and she just started screaming.

"She didn't know what the noise was, it was so loud.

"I hope to hear back from Jet2 really soon.

"It was simply not acceptable."

Passengers were delayed on the aircraft for a short time, and then released.