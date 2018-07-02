Image copyright Jones family

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the death of a man in north Belfast.

Robert Edward Joseph Molloy Jones was treated by ambulance staff near Parkmount Street and Seaview Close at around 21:00 BST on Thursday.

He was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.

The man charged with his murder is due to appear in court on Monday.