Northern Ireland

Two arrests after man attacked at house in Omagh

  • 2 July 2018
Police

Two men have been arrested over a serious assault on a man in Omagh.

It happened at about 17:30 BST on Sunday at a house in the town's Ashfield Gardens.

The man is being treated in hospital for head injuries following the attack.

Police have appealed for anyone who has any information about the assault to contact them.

