Two arrests after man attacked at house in Omagh
- 2 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested over a serious assault on a man in Omagh.
It happened at about 17:30 BST on Sunday at a house in the town's Ashfield Gardens.
The man is being treated in hospital for head injuries following the attack.
Police have appealed for anyone who has any information about the assault to contact them.