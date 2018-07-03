Image copyright David Dodson Image caption The collision happened on the Crumlin Road near the Ardoyne shops on Tuesday evening

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash involving several cars in north Belfast.

It happened at Crumlin Road near the Ardoyne shops on Tuesday evening.

One car overturned in the collision. Part of the Crumlin Road has been closed to traffic.

Local residents said several people had been taken to hospital. SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the crash scene was "carnage".

"I would ask everyone to be patient while the road remains closed and to give the emergency services space to do their job," he said.

There are no details of injuries.