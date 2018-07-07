Image copyright Lurgan Mail

A "terrifying" fall at a play park for a mother and one-year-old daughter, deliberate gorse blazes and melting roads are among the bumper week of stories in Northern Ireland's local newspapers.

We'll start in County Antrim, where there's a report that Translink is to get 28 new high-spec buses this summer.

The Ballymena and Antrim Times reports that the transport firm has spent around £6.7m on the purchase from Wrightbus in Ballymena.

Chris Conway, Translink group chief executive, told the paper: "These new vehicles will be among the most fuel efficient and eco-friendly buses operating in Northern Ireland."

The paper also reports that Randalstown has made its mark on the map after being named Best Kept Town in Ireland 2018.

Judges said they welcomed the "active participation by all residents" and "sense of pride" they shared in the town.

Awards were presented on Tuesday at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners office.

'Bizarre and terrifying incident'

Meanwhile, a mother and her daughter were hurt after a platform leading onto a slide collapsed at a County Tyrone play park.

The Ulster Herald reports that the woman suffered a broken collar bone in the incident in Omagh.

The woman and her one-year-old daughter fell eight feet after the collapse, which she told the paper was "terrifying".

An investigation has been launched.

Page three of the Ulster Herald recounts the ordeal of a pensioner who says he "got away with his life" after four strangers got into his car in broad daylight and ordered him to drive.

David Mitchell, 83, who recently suffered two heart attacks, told the newspaper he was sitting in a supermarket car park when the "bizarre and terrifying incident" occurred.

He told the paper he believes the individuals stole £90 from his wallet.

"Let this be a lesson to the rest of us - don't carry lots of cash and make sure to keep your car locked at all times because others might not be as fortunate as I was," said Mr Mitchell.

The front page of the Londonderry Sentinel is adorned with the headline "Ready for a glorious Twelfth".

Image copyright Graham curry photography

Orangemen are set to take to the streets across Northern Ireland on 12 July to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne.

The Maiden City is one of 17 locations hosting processions this year.

The parade will feature 60 Orange Lodge and 40 bands which will travel from Glendermott Road to the field at Wilton Park next Thursday.

The paper also features an extensive interview with Lesser Spotted Ulster presenter Joe Mahon.

He tells the paper about his love of wildlife, "ordinary country people" and the "child-like sense of wonder" that has never left him.

Image caption Patients in Fermanagh are travelling to Altnagelvin Hospital for appointments

Down in County Fermanagh, patients have expressed fury at having to take days off work to travel to Altnagelvin Hospital for appointments.

The Fermanagh Herald claims it has been "inundated" with complaints from members of the public about the situation, with some patients making the long journey for brief 10-minute appointments.

One of those travelling for treatment told the Herald: "I had to take time off work. It was such a long journey and nearly an hour wait for all of five minutes."

The Western Trust told the paper consultants from the Derry hospital "hold weekly clinics" at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Image caption The surface of some roads across Northern Ireland have been melting in the intense heat wave

Meanwhile, roads in Fermanagh are melting due to the ongoing heat wave.

According to the Herald, gritters have been out in force in a bid to maintain the tar with around 40 minor roads affected.

A spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure said: "Road users should continue to exercise due care and attention at all times, take extra care when breaking on melting surfaces and obey road signage."

Secret camera in toilet

Over in County Armagh, the police have appealed for calm after a series of sectarian attacks.

The story appears in the Lurgan Mail, and follows the paint bombing of a republican memorial in Craigavon, the premature lighting of two bonfires in Portadown and an assault on a man.

Ch Insp Jon Burrows said the incidents were "unacceptable and will be thoroughly investigated".

Image caption It is understood the recording device was found in the ceiling of a toilet in the radiography section of the Craigavon Area Hospital site

Meanwhile, a number of staff at Craigavon Hospital have been told they were filmed by a secret camera located in the toilets of the radiography unit.

It was discovered after a tile was removed from the ceiling.

A spokesperson from the Southern Health Trust told the paper it was "cooperating fully" with the PSNI "following an allegation against a member of staff".

"The member of staff is no longer an employee of the trust," the spokesperson added.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said: "This is a very serious invasion of privacy and no one seems to know how far back in time this camera has been there."

'Arsonists condemned'

In County Down, concerns over anti-social behaviour has led to the formation of a new community group in a Downpatrick housing estate.

The front page of the Down Recorder reports that the community group in the Model Farm estate is "determined to be the voice of the people who live at the estate which has made headlines for the wrong reasons in the past".

The paper's front page also carries a dramatic photograph of firefighters pouring water on a blazing gorse fire near Downpatrick.

There are plenty more dramatic photos on pages two and three under the headline "Arsonists condemned as crews battle blazes".

The Down Recorder reports that the fires near Downpatrick are understood to have been started deliberately.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath and Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan condemned the fires and praised the actions of firefighters.