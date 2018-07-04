Image caption Northern Ireland has been without a functioning executive since January 2017

MLA pay has cost the taxpayer more than £9m since Stormont was suspended 18 months ago.

The figure was revealed by a Northern Ireland Office official in the House of Commons

Secretary of State Karen Bradley was being questioned by MPs at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster.

North Down MP Lady Sylvia Hermon called it "absolutely outrageous."

Last December an independent report commissioned by the previous Secretary of State James Brokenshire recommended cutting the 90 MLAs' salaries by £13,612 in the absence of a sitting assembly at Stormont.

Subsequent talks have failed to restore the power-sharing executive.

In March Mrs Bradley, who succeeded James Brokesnhire, said she was "minded" to implement the cut after the collapse of talks aimed at restoring devolution.

But on Wednesday, under tough questioning by Lady Hermon, she said she was still considering the situation.

The North Down MP asked her why she was "prevaricating" on the issue adding: "Have you any idea just how angry and fed up the general public are with the fact that MLAs are still receiving their full salary 18 months after the collapse of the assembly?"

Mrs Bradley accepted there was public anger about the situation saying she had messages about it on her Facebook page and "every day" she was in Northern Ireland.

The secretary of state was asked which political parties had opposed a pay cut but she said it would not be "appropriate" to do so.

Later, after a question from Labour MP Kate Hoey, Mrs Bradley said it would "not be helpful to put timelines or deadlines" on when she might consider bringing back direct rule to Northern Ireland.