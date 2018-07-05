Woman dies after Killinchy car crash
- 5 July 2018
A 26-year-old woman who died after a car crash in County Down has been named as Rebecca Blackwood.
The collision happened on the Killyleagh Road in Killinchy about 12:30pm on Wednesday.
Ms Blackwood, who was known as 'Reba' to her family and friends, died as a result of her injuries.
Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the road around the time of the incident and may have information to contact them.