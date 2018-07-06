Image copyright Becon Consortium Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed waste facility

A court has dismissed an appeal over planning permission that was granted for a £240m waste incinerator.

Planning permission for the facility was approved by a Department for Infrastructure civil servant in 2017.

Lawyers from the department launched an appeal after the High Court held that he had unlawfully authorised the planned incinerator.

Arc21, the organisation behind the facility, said it was "disappointed" at the Court of Appeal's decision.

The court's judges ruled that the waste facility was "controversial" and "significant".

"It would be contrary to the letter and spirit of the (Good Friday) Agreement and the 1998 (Northern Ireland) Act for such decisions to be made by departments in the absence of a minister," they said.

Image caption The controversial project was planned for Hightown Quarry near Glengormley

The court also said the decision was a "cross-cutting decision" that involved several departments.

"This is no support in the (Good Friday) Agreement for the suggestion that cross-cutting matters can be dealt with by departments in the absence of ministers."

A spokesperson for Arc21 said: "This is a disappointing ruling that Arc21 and its stakeholders will now review."

'Lawful authority'

Colin Buick, chairperson of NoArc21, an opposition group, said they were "delighted" with the decision.

"We successfully argued that in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive Department for Infrastructure (DFI) minister, or replacement Northern Ireland Office direct rule minister, that the Permanent Secretary at DFI did not have lawful authority to issue the planning approval," he added.

"We hope that today's judgement will act as a wake-up call to DFI.

"Now is an opportune time for the department to take stock and completely review its waste management strategy."

Image caption Robin Swann urged Karen Bradley to restore devolution

'A back seat driver'

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Robin Swann, said the decision means that Secretary of State Karen Bradley "has now run out of road".

"She can no longer remain a back seat driver and must move to restore some form of devolution or the government should appoint direct rule ministers on Monday.

"The Secretary of State and the Northern Ireland Office can no longer duck the hard decisions for fear of upsetting Sinn Fein or concerns about the DUP's confidence and supply agreement with the Conservative Party."

'Dead in its tracks'

David Fry, assistant director of the Construction Employers Federation said the judgement had "huge implications for a number of major infrastructure projects that were either due to proceed imminently or are in the planning process".

If I look at that from the perspective of how the public sector construction pipeline is brought forward and delivered, then that's not far off stopping it dead in its tracks @JP_Biz — David Fry (@DavidFry1984) July 6, 2018

The Becon Consortium, the private sector bidder hoping to build and run the Arc21 project, shared their disappointment at the judgement.

"We note however that today's ruling does not in any way change the material facts or merits at the heart of the planning decision itself, the project's compliance with regional waste policy or indeed remove the strategic need for such infrastructure here in Northern Ireland in the future.

"Instead, the court's decision is entirely based on procedural matters surrounding the ability of the department to make a decision in the absence of a minister in post."

A UK Government spokesperson said it had noted the court's decision, "and will consider the judgment carefully".