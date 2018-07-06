Image caption Police said the incident happened in Bridge Street in Portadown

A 37-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray following an incident in Portadown where a man was dragged from a car by a gang and assaulted.

A woman and a two-month-old baby were in the blue Renault Clio when it stopped at traffic lights in Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon.

The man who was dragged from the car was a passenger.

Another man, who was the driver, was also attacked.

Both men were treated in hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening. The woman and baby were not injured.

Police said the man who was charged is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on 1 August.

A 15-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man who were arrested in relation to the incident have been released on bail pending further enquiries.