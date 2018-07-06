Fire crews are battling a gorse fire at the site of one of Ireland's most famous viewpoints.

The fire service was alerted to a blaze at Flagstaff viewpoint at about 14.30 on Friday afternoon.

A number of other fires were also visible in the mountainous south Armagh/north Louth area at the time.

Flagstaff is located in the Ring of Gullion in County Armagh, overlooking Carlingford Lough.

The blaze is the latest in a series of gorse fires linked to the hot weather.

Image caption The view from the Flagstaff, County Armagh

The Mourne Mountains in Northern Ireland sit to its left and the Cooley Mountains in the Republic of Ireland to the right.

Given its border location it has regularly been used as a visual aid in relation to understanding the border and Brexit.

The scene of the fire was at the car park and picnic area maintained by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

In the past the facility has been closed to the public as a result of anti-social behaviour, but it is currently open.

The site gets its name from the region's maritime history.

When ships were coming up Carlingford Lough a flag would be hoisted on top of Flagstaff.

This would alert dockers further up the channel at Newry Port that a vessel was approaching.