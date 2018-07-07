Image copyright PSNI Image caption Flames engulf the former Foyle College building

People living close to the former Foyle College in Londonderry have been warned to keep windows and doors closed after a fire engulfed the building.

Firefighters remain at the scene on the Northland Road on Saturday morning.

Police have issued a warning on behalf of the fire service that the building contains a high level of asbestos.

"Exposure to the smoke should be avoided," police said.

Image copyright Shauna Cusack Image caption Much of the building was destroyed by the fire

The building has lain empty since the school moved to its new site on the Limavady Road in the city's Waterside.

A fire at the site in April led to warnings about vandalism.