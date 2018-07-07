Foyle college: Smoke warning over fire at former school
People living close to the former Foyle College in Londonderry have been warned to keep windows and doors closed after a fire engulfed the building.
Firefighters remain at the scene on the Northland Road on Saturday morning.
Police have issued a warning on behalf of the fire service that the building contains a high level of asbestos.
"Exposure to the smoke should be avoided," police said.
The building has lain empty since the school moved to its new site on the Limavady Road in the city's Waterside.
A fire at the site in April led to warnings about vandalism.