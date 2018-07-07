Man in his 20s dies after Drumbo tractor crash
- 7 July 2018
A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in a tractor, has died after a crash in County Antrim.
The incident happened on the Back Road in Drumbo at about 21:15 BST on Friday.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
Police are appealing for information.