Image copyright Mark Jamieson Image caption The man in his 50s was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital after the crash near Ballycasle

A man in his 50s has been seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a car in County Antrim.

The crash happened on the Whitepark Road near Ballycastle shortly after 17:00 on Saturday.

The man was airlifted from the crash scene to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said.

The Belfast Trust said the man is in a critical condition.