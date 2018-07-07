Man critical after car and motorbike crash near Ballycastle
- 7 July 2018
A man in his 50s has been seriously injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a car in County Antrim.
The crash happened on the Whitepark Road near Ballycastle shortly after 17:00 on Saturday.
The man was airlifted from the crash scene to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said.
The Belfast Trust said the man is in a critical condition.