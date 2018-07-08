Northern Ireland

Man killed in motorbike crash in Castlewellan Road, Banbridge

A man in his 20s has died after a motorbike crash in Banbridge, County Down.

Police said the crash happened after the motorcycle left the Castlewellan Road shortly before 10:00 on Sunday.

The road was closed for a period of time but has now reopened.

The police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.