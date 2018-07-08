Man killed in motorbike crash in Castlewellan Road, Banbridge
- 8 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 20s has died after a motorbike crash in Banbridge, County Down.
Police said the crash happened after the motorcycle left the Castlewellan Road shortly before 10:00 on Sunday.
The road was closed for a period of time but has now reopened.
The police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.