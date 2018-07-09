Image copyright PSNI

A man who died following a road traffic crash on Sunday has been named by police as Gary Bernard Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton (27), from the Armagh area, was travelling towards Banbridge when his motorcycle was involved in the collision before 10:00 BST.

Police have asked for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said the entire community "will be remembering the family of this young man".

"A family today is mourning as a result of this devastating accident," she added.