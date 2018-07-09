Image caption The man was a prisoner at Maghaberry Prison

An investigation has started following the death in custody of a 33-year-old man at Maghaberry Prison.

The NI Prison Service said the prisoner died on Monday morning at a hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

It said as is standard procedure, "the PSNI, the coroner, and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death".

Ronnie Armour, Head of the NI Prison Service, said his thoughts are with the man's family.