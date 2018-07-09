Prisoner's death at Maghaberry Prison is investigated
- 9 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation has started following the death in custody of a 33-year-old man at Maghaberry Prison.
The NI Prison Service said the prisoner died on Monday morning at a hospital. His next of kin have been informed.
It said as is standard procedure, "the PSNI, the coroner, and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death".
Ronnie Armour, Head of the NI Prison Service, said his thoughts are with the man's family.