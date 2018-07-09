Image copyright PSNI Image caption Two people have been arrested in Randalstown by police investigating social media posts

Two people have been arrested in Randalstown, County Antrim, by police investigating social media posts.

Police said the posts are believed to have been made as a band parade was taking place in the town.

A 35-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been taken into custody on suspicion of a number of offences.

A number of suspicious items were also located during searches of a house in the Station Road area, which has been cordoned off.