Two arrested following social media posts during band parade
- 9 July 2018
Two people have been arrested in Randalstown, County Antrim, by police investigating social media posts.
Police said the posts are believed to have been made as a band parade was taking place in the town.
A 35-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been taken into custody on suspicion of a number of offences.
A number of suspicious items were also located during searches of a house in the Station Road area, which has been cordoned off.