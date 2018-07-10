Image copyright Daily Mirror

Tuesday's front pages share about as much consensus as a Cabinet meeting at Chequers with each of the dailies going off in their own direction.

The Daily Mirror says the prime minister's "grip on power is fading" after the resignations of Brexiteers Boris Johnson and David Davis.

Both men stepped down from the Cabinet in protest over the PM's Brexit policy.

The Mirror says Mr Johnson may launch a leadership bid after saying the Brexit dream is "dying under her watch".

Some of the papers even go so far as to list the potential runners and riders to replace Theresa May at Number 10, with Chris Moncrieff writing in the Belfast Telegraph that the prime minister "now faces the most perilous moment of her political career".

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Will Theresa May's government survive the resignations of two high-profile ministers?

The Irish News evokes Oscar Wilde to sum up her predicament, with John Manley pointing out that "losing one cabinet minister is a misfortune, to lose two in 24 hours is carelessness".

However, Mr Davis, whose decision to quit was influenced by his opposition to post-Brexit plans for Northern Ireland, is quoted in the same paper saying a challenge to Mrs May's leadership would be "the wrong thing to do".

'Enough is enough'

Meanwhile, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a call from the Labour Party for the government to start taking some decisions at Stormont.

After the absence of devolution for more than a year and a half, the party has accused ministers of "an extraordinary, spectacular level of inactivity".

Former shadow Northern Ireland secretary, Owen Smith, told the Commons that if it is necessary to "enforce" direct rule from Westminster, then they "cannot afford to be squeamish about calling it direct rule".

Mr Smith added that "even those of us who are devolutionist in this place must accept that at some point enough is enough".

The death of a man in police custody who had earlier been caught up in a "violent bar brawl" in Belfast makes the front page of the Irish News.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The man was arrested after an incident at The Chester bar in north Belfast

The paper named the dead man as 26-year-old Darran Young, who it described as the nephew of a leading loyalist from the north of the city.

The News Letter leads with continued coverage of the death of racer William Dunlop, but its front page features an image of a masked "gunman".

It reports that a video that emerged on social media at the weekend, in which the masked man appeared to point the weapon at an Orange parade in Randalstown on Sunday.

Police investigating the incident arrested a man and a woman in the town on Monday evening and the Army was called to examine items in a house on Station Road.

A photo of a towering bonfire in east Belfast makes the cover of both the Belfast Telegraph and the Mirror, after Belfast City Council clashed with a Stormont department over the "unsafe" structure.

Image copyright PA Image caption Firefighters have said the bonfire at Bloomfield Walkway is too high

The bonfire on Bloomfield Way has been built on land "primarily" owned by the Department for Infrastructure but it is close to homes and a children's play park owned by the council.

A council committee said firefighters measured the height of the pyre and found it to be unacceptable due to concern for public safety.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that if pleas to the bonfire builders to reduce the height of the pyre go unheeded, then the council may seek an injunction to force the department to take action.

The Mirror says talks between the two sides appeared to break down on Monday night, with one councillor saying "the discussions were far from a meeting of minds, to put it lightly".

Image copyright Orange Order Image caption The Orange Order's nanoblock figures are "marching out the door"

However, plans for the Twelfth of July celebrations are building at the Orange Order's headquarters in Belfast.

According to the News Letter, this year's must-have merchandise is miniature Orangeman called "Billy on parade".

The toy figurines, complete with bowler hat and Orange sash, are made of Lego-style material called Nanoblocks.

David Scott, who runs a shop at the order's Schomberg House HQ, says: "They are marching out the door - literally. They are selling like hot cakes."