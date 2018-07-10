Irish Air Corps called to gorse fire on Slieve Gullion
The Irish Air Corps has been called to help deal with a gorse fire in County Armagh.
It follows a request from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) to attend the incident at Slieve Gullion, two miles across the border.
The gorse fire covers an area of approximately 100 acres and is encroaching upon an area of special scientific interest.
NIFRS said it requested assistance due to the deep-seated nature of the fire.
A fire service spokesperson said two Irish Air Corps helicopters are at the scene.
"One is involved in aerial fire fighting and one is being used as an observation point."
Four fire appliances, specialist wildlife resources and all-terrain vehicles are also at the scene.