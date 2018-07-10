Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor in Bushmills
- 10 July 2018
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving his bike and a tractor in County Antrim.
It happened on Riverside Road in Bushmills at 22:10 BST on Monday.
The victim was in his 40s.
Police want to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the scene or who saw the vehicles before the crash happened.