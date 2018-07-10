Image caption MJM Group has a track record in cruise ship work

Cruise ship fit-out company MJM Group has announced an expansion of its business, which will see 30 new jobs created at its Newry headquarters.

The group, which includes construction firm Mivan, currently employs around 500 people.

It said the jobs will include quantity surveyors and designers.

MJM is currently refurbishing a cruise liner in Belfast docks, a contract worth around £50m.

The family-run business, founded by Brian McConville, was established in 1983.

It has a track record in cruise ship work and has also been involved in projects in China.

According to its last accounts, group profits rose in 2016 by almost 50% to £6m.