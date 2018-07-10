Northern Ireland

Trolley used in bid to steal ATM from Downe Hospital

  • 10 July 2018
The South Eastern Health Trust said security staff disturbed two people trying to steal the ATM Image copyright South Eastern Health Trust
Image caption The South Eastern Health Trust said security staff disturbed two people trying to steal the ATM

Two people have used a trolley in a bid to steal an ATM from Downe Hospital in Downpatrick.

The burglary was reported shortly after 01:30 BST on Tuesday. Police said those responsible "left empty-handed".

The South Eastern Health Trust said security staff disturbed two people trying to steal the ATM.

One of them ran off, while the other escaped in a white van they were trying to load the ATM into.

"The cash machine was installed in the main entrance hall for the convenience of patients, visitors and staff," a trust spokesperson added.

They said the incident was "an attempted crime against the local community".