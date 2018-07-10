Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in his 50s at a house in Banbridge, County Down.

The man's body was discovered at the property on Millmount Court at about 16:50 BST on Monday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said: "I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Millmount Court on the evenings of Friday 6th July and Saturday 7th July and noticed anything suspicious."