An East Belfast bonfire was set alight hours after a court ordered its height to be reduced ahead of the 11th July.

The bonfire on Bloomfield Walkway was lit in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service was called in to try and control the flames and protect nearby houses.

A large police operation was also put in place with over 100 police in riot gear present at the scene.

Contractors then arrived to start clearing the area around Bloomfield Walkway.

A high court judge, Mrs Justice Keegan directed the Department for Infrastructure to take immediate steps to reduce the size of the bonfire at Bloomfield Walkway on Tuesday.

She ordered that the bonfire must be reduced to a maximum of three metres as it was "out of control".

The ruling came amid claims the controversial 80 pallet-high construction posed a serious threat to surrounding homes.

Mrs Justice Keegan's ruling was part of emergency proceedings brought by Belfast City Council.