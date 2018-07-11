Image copyright PA Image caption EasyJet is the largest carrier operating in Northern Ireland

EasyJet is to introduce flights on three new routes from Belfast International Airport, starting in October.

The low-cost airline will fly twice a week to Fuerteventura, which is one of the Canary Islands, the Czech Republic capital Prague and Salzburg in Austria.

The announcement means that the airline will offer 35 routes from Belfast International.

Easyjetsaid it was "committed to expansion" at the airport.

It also based another aircraft at the airport last month, taking its total number of planes at Belfast International to six.

The flights to Fuertaventura and Prague will begin at the end of October, while the Salzburg route opens in mid-December.