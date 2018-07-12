Image copyright Getty Images

The consultancy EY is creating 95 jobs at its Belfast operations.

The firm, also known as Ernst & Young, is based in Bedford Street and employs 430 people in Northern Ireland.

The types of roles on offer will be in accountancy, tax, cybersecurity and IT and 45 will be graduate roles.

This expansion comes as the firm announced the creation of 520 jobs across its 7 offices in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

EY said the new jobs were due to "continuing market-leading growth".

Northern Ireland managing partner Michael Hall said: "While geopolitical, uncertainty and technological disruption will undoubtedly present both challenges and opportunities for businesses, we are facing these challenges from a position of great strength and flexibility."

"It's crucial we continue to recruit the best people from graduates through to senior roles with the type of sector-specific experience that will allow us to provide clients with the insight and advice they need to protect and grow their businesses and customer base," he added.