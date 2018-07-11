Image copyright PSNI Image caption 55-year-old Richard Gerard Scullion was found dead at a house in Banbridge on Monday

A man found dead at a house in Banbridge, County Down, has been named as 55-year-old Richard Gerard Scullion.

Mr Scullion's body was discovered at the property at Millmount Court on Monday afternoon.

Police are treating the death as murder and are continuing to question a 28-year-old man arrested on Monday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: "Earlier today we were granted an extension in relation to the suspect's detention."

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.