In pictures: Twelfth of July parades

  • 12 July 2018

Thousands of Orange Order members and bandsmen march in parades across Northern Ireland.

  • Girl uses phone to film Twelfth of July parade in Belfast BBC

    Every year, tens of thousands of people turn out to watch bands and Orange men marching in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

  • Twelfth of July parade in Belfast's Royal Avenue BBC

    The Twelfth of July parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange, or King Billy, defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690.

  • Bands marching in Twelfth of July parade in Ballyclare BBC

    When formed in 1795, members of the Orange Order pledged loyalty to the Royal family and swore to defend the Protestant faith.

  • Orangemen and band members march in Belfast BBC

    The Orange Order has tens of thousands of members across the UK, USA, West Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

  • Bands parade on Twelfth July in Londonderry BBC

    Bands parade through villages, towns and cities across the country before listening to speeches and prayers by senior Orangemen.

  • Londonderry parade BBC

    Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 17 locations across Northern Ireland, including Londonderry.

  • Bands marching in Twelfth of July parade BBC

    The Orange Order says some 600 marching bands are taking part in Thursday's annual event.

  • Women from the Orange Order take part in the parade in Belfast BBC

    Ladies from the Association of Loyal Orange Women of Ireland are also parading.

  • Women dressed in union jacks watching the Twelfth of July parade BBC

    Participants consider the parades to be a demonstration of their protestant culture and heritage.

  • Leland and Olivia at the Belfast Twelfth parade BBC

    Leland, three, and Olivia, two, were brought to watch the parade by their mum who said: "It's important they understand their culture."

  • Rachel, Linda and Agnes are each dressed in union jack t-shirts, jumpers and trousers, and holding union jack flags BBC

    People travel from far and wide to watch the parades. Rachel (left), Linda (centre) and Agnes made the trip from Scotland and got right into the spirit of the day.

  • Blue the pitbull BBC

    It's not just people who take part in parades: Meet Blue, a Pitbull who has his very own Orange sash.

  • Cousins Daniel and Karla watch the parade. Daniel wears a dress made from a union jack, while Karla had a union jack bow in her hair. BBC

    According to cousins Danielle (left) and Karla (right): "It's important to look your very best" to watch the parade. Danielle's dress was handmade from a flag.

  • Orangemen and band members march in Loughgall, in County Armagh. BBC

    Orangemen and band members march in Loughgall, in County Armagh, where the Orange Order was formed in 1795.

  • Cameron, 8, Harry, 2, and Sasha, 10 watch the parade BBC

    Many families come and watch parades across the country - just like Cameron, eight, Harry, two, and Sasha, 10, who cheered on the bands along Belfast's Royal Avenue

  • Twelfth of July merchandise stall with boy walking past BBC

    Many stalls selling Twelfth of July merchandise lined parade routes.