Image caption The police have advised motorists to avoid the Lecky Road flyover

Petrol bombs have been thrown at police officers in Londonderry on the sixth consecutive night of violence in the city.

The city's walls close to the Bogside have been closed after petrol bombs were thrown from that area.

A fire has been started at the bottom of the Lecky Road flyover.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the road because of an "ongoing disturbance".

The PSNI also tweeted that a "large crowd" was gathering in the area and that "there are young children involved".

BBC News NI's Kevin Sharkey said that a large police presence, including officers in riot gear, had gathered around the city's walls, while a big crowd had also gathered in the Bogside.

Earlier on Thursday, the PSNI said there have been two separate attempts to murder officers during the violence in the past week.

We regret to say that we are experiencing further disorder in the area of the Bogside with a number of petrol bombs already thrown at police. There is a large crowd gathering. It is clear that there are young children involved. Parents - make sure your children aren't involved. — PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) July 12, 2018

On Tuesday, police said dissident republicans were responsible for automatic gunfire directed at officers.

Then, on Thursday, the PSNI said two viable devices were thrown at officers on Derry's walls.

PSNI Supt Gordon McCalmont described it as a "reckless act" that showed "a blatant disregard for life".